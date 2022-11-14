Third season de Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to open up the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend, but not only.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Brazilian Grand Prix, won by George Russell before Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. A very lively race that saw Russell’s first victory in Formula 1 and the return to success of Mercedes, which even scored a double win. After all, the hopes for a race in the sign of the three-pointed star were all there after yesterday Russell and Hamilton had already scored a one-two at the end of the Sprint Race, curiously with Sainz third also on that occasion.

The Ferrariwith the Spaniard on the podium and Leclerc fourth, she finished a decent race that allows her to maintain her advantage in the constructors’ standings on the Mercedes, which remains in third place but which, at least in Brazil, has shown to have a better race pace than the Maranello cars. A situation that was difficult to predict until a few races ago. Sainz on the race pace he appeared more competitive than Leclerc, who also repeatedly asked in vain to his pit wall to swap positions with his teammate to maintain his second position in the drivers’ championship.

There Red Bull leaves the Interlagos racetrack with many points to think about. Throughout the weekend the RB18s seemed to have lost the overwhelming superiority shown throughout this second half of the season. But even on the drivers front, things are not going any better. Verstappen refused to give up the sixth position a Perez despite clear team orders. Points that would have been precious for the Mexican to maintain the second position in the world championship that he now shares on equal points with Leclerc. There was no shortage of sparks in the radio teams of the two towards their box.