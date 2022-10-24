Third season de Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to open up the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend, but not only.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the United States Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The fresh two-time Dutch world champion won racing with great determination, managing to get back on Lewis Hamilton and overtake him after being delayed by a rather long pit stop due to a problem with the fixing of the left front wheel. Hamilton he was leading the race for a long time, trying to differentiate the tire strategy from the Dutch driver, but he could do nothing against Verstappen’s racing fury and Red Bull’s greater aerodynamic efficiency.

The Ferrari once again it failed to confirm the good speed performance shown during qualifying. Leclerc was still the author of a comeback race, after starting from twelfth place due to the penalty due to the replacement of his power unit. On the race pace, however, he was unable to be at Verstappen’s level with the same tire compound.

Worse went to the other Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz which also started from pole position. The Spaniard did not make a perfect start, so much so that he was overtaken by Verstappen already at the first corner. But he put an end to his race George Russell which, author of a very delayed braking, hit Sainz’s Ferrari sending it into a spin and damaging it irreparably, forcing the Spaniard to retire.

Now we are looking forward to the Mexican Grand Prix in just seven days, but before that the final decision of the FIA ​​on the sanction to be imposed on Red Bull is finally expected for exceeding the 2021 spending ceiling set by the Formula 1 financial regulation.