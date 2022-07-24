Third season de Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to open up the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend, but not only.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the French Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen in front of the Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton And George Russell. A race that was decided and marked by the off-track of Charles Leclerc, started from pole and up to that moment leading the race. The Monegasque driver has taken on all the responsibilities in front of the cameras for a mistake that risks being very serious in the already difficult race for the world title, but which still adds to those made by his team this season.

There Ferrari however, it appeared very competitive on this track as well, as evidenced by the exciting comeback of Carlos Sainz, who started nineteenth and finished fifth. It is precisely the level of performance that the SF-75 is able to offer almost anywhere that still leaves some residual hopefulness among the Cavallino fans. Max Verstappen for his part he also offered a very high level performance in France, totally free of errors and working very hard during the weekend of testing to improve the race pace.

There Red Bull from Perez she seemed less convincing on this track, finishing behind two o’clock Mercedes. The cars of the Stuttgart house once again showed an enviable reliability, which combined with the improvement of the race pace shown in the last tests is confirming the silver arrows as the third force of the championship and possible outsiders for a stage victory.