Third season de Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to open up the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend, but that’s not all.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Grand Prix of Spain won by Max Verstappen, in front of teammate Perez. Third place George Russell, a result that brings some hope back to the home Mercedes. Late night instead for the Ferrari who had to suffer the bitter disappointment of the withdrawal of Charles Leclerc for a loss of power from his power unit just as the Monegasque driver was leading the race with authority.

It is difficult to understand how much Ferrari was worth in the Barcelona race since Carlos Sainz, author of a bad start and an exit from the track in the early stages of the race, however, showed a race pace very far from that of Leclerc, while he was in the race, and of the Red Bulls. The Madrid driver only finished fourth after that Hamilton he had to give him way on the penultimate lap due to a water leak in his Mercedes.

Now Ferrari is called to the rescue already in seven days at the Monaco Grand Prix, home race of Charles Leclerc who in Spain lost the leadership of the world drivers ‘standings, and the Cavallino that of the constructors’ world championship.