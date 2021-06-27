Second season de Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to open up the day for fans. Let’s listen to Allievi’s comment on the result of the Styrian GP, ​​won by Max Verstappen which extends further in the championship on the second classified Lewis Hamilton. And Ferrari? The redhead convinced with a decisive reaction that guaranteed her a good race pace, after the blow of a week ago at Paul Ricard. Now he has to confirm and improve in a week on the same track. Sainz is Leclerc they have shown that they are ready to seize every opportunity.