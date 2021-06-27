Second season de Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to open up the day for fans. Let’s listen to Allievi’s comment on the result of the Styrian GP, won by Max Verstappen which extends further in the championship on the second classified Lewis Hamilton. And Ferrari? The redhead convinced with a decisive reaction that guaranteed her a good race pace, after the blow of a week ago at Paul Ricard. Now he has to confirm and improve in a week on the same track. Sainz is Leclerc they have shown that they are ready to seize every opportunity.
