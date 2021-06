Second season de Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to open up the day for fans. Let’s listen to Allievi’s comment on the result of the French GP, peremptorily won by Verstappen after a winning run on Hamilton in a tire crisis in the final. Rude awakening to the Ferrari, that after two convincing races has been shipwrecked in France offering the worst performance of the season.