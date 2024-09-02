Pino Allievi’s coffee

Fifth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Italian Grand Prix, won by Charles Leclerc in front of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Reflections after Monza

What was so special about Leclerc’s soul to win at Monza? What is the psychological situation at McLaren after yet another victory slipped away and with Norris confirming his first lap complex? Does Verstappen still have a chance of winning the title at the end of the year? This and much more in Pino Allievi’s commentary on the Italian GP.

“Finally! How long have we been waiting for a day like this? In Monza, Ferrari remembered that it is Ferrari and gave us a memorable success. If there had been someone else in Leclerc’s place, would the victory have come anyway?..”