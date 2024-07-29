Pino Allievi’s coffee

Fifth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Belgian Grand Prix, won by Lewis Hamilton before Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.

Reflections after Spa

Was the one and a half kilos missing from Russell’s car decisive for his victory, which was then cancelled? How can Norris get out of the negative spiral he has been on for several races? Why can’t Ferrari get back to winning when there is a different winner at every race and Red Bull’s domination is now a thing of the past? This and much more in Pino Allievi’s commentary on the Belgian GP.

“…Mercedes is capable of winning when Red Bull and McLaren are having a bad day, while Ferrari is unable to do the same despite having one of the best races of the year in Spa…”