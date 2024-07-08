Pino Allievi’s coffee

Fifth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the British Grand Prix, won by Lewis Hamilton ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Reflections after Silverstone

How deep is the technical crisis of Ferrari, which has literally disappeared from the fight at the top since Monaco? Why has the Prancing Horse team returned to using free practice as a test to validate aerodynamic developments? How significant is Hamilton’s victory and what doubts will come to the mind of the English driver when looking at the team where he will land next season? This and much more in Pino Allievi’s commentary on the British GP.

“A race to lose your mind, it was so complicated, made of tactical subtleties, with the track that continued to change. And in the end who occupied the first two places? The drivers with a clearer vision of the race…”