Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Spanish Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Verstappen dominates in boredom

The technical circuit of Montmelò, which celebrates the best single-seaters equipped with aerodynamic balance, could only bring Max Verstappen and his Red Bull even higher. The Dutch champion won by starting from pole and never giving up the lead of the race. His car was invariably competitive with every type of Pirelli compound and the Dutchman thus achieved yet another victory in a carriage. Perez’s bad result both in qualifying and in the race, where he only finished fourth, only amplifies the value of Max’s performance.

Ferrari disappointing upgrades

Ferrari arrived in Spain with the long-awaited package of aerodynamic updates to the sides and bottom, which modified its lines, approaching those of the Red Bull. Despite the substantial development work of the men from Maranello, the results under the checkered flag were very disappointing. Sainz started from second position and finished fifth. Worse went to Leclerc who closed out of the points after starting from the pit lane. The Monegasque cannot understand the variable behavior of his single-seater despite mounting the same tire compounds, not to mention the chronic lack of race pace that continues to afflict the reds for long parts of the race.

Mercedes resurrection

Mercedes, on the other hand, seems to have found its way back up the slope, putting the aerodynamic updates that made their debut in Monaco to the test on a real circuit. The Black Arrows have consistently been the second force on the track and deservedly conquered the bottom two steps of the podium, taking their team to second place in the constructors’ standings, undermining Aston Martin’s role as rival for victory in the event of Max’s failure Verstappen.