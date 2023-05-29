Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Monaco Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Verstappen, a weekend like a king of Monaco

Max Verstappen also won this grand prix managing to embellish the victory thanks to a weekend in which he drove in an amazing way. After Saturday’s splendid pole position snatched from a very fast Alonso, the Dutch champion drove impeccably in the race, never falling into the many pitfalls that the Monegasque citizen offers and, above all, maintaining control of the situation in the last part of the race in which the rain soaked the finale of the grand prix, sending other riders into a tailspin who made mistakes on the slippery asphalt.

Ferrari yet another disappointment

Ferrari had arrived in Monaco with high expectations considering the peculiarity of the circuit which could make the gap with its rivals less important. Instead, a lot has gone wrong. After a not so brilliant qualifying, with Leclerc penalized for having involuntarily hindered Norris, the two Ferrari drivers were the protagonists of a rather anonymous race raced in the rear. Sainz was also the protagonist of two more or less avoidable driving errors, which further penalized the result. Final balance: sixth place for Leclerc and eighth for Sainz, both more than a minute behind the winner. There are many doubts about SF 23 at this point, which could be resolved or confirmed as early as next week in Barcelona.

Ferrari’s opponents increase

In addition to the always solid Aston Martin, especially the one driven by Alonso, both Mercedes confirmed their growth, which made their debut in Monaco with the new aerodynamic look and finished in fifth and sixth place with Hamilton and Russell, and Alpine. The French team already in Miami had given signs of climbing the standings. Ocon’s well deserved third port confirms this trend. In short, the competition from Ferrari is becoming more and more numerous.