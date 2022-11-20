Third season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen before Charles Leclerc e Sergio Perez. A podium that curiously also corresponds to the first three places in the definitive drivers’ standings of this 2022 world championship.

The Ferrari was the protagonist of a good performance, thanks to excellent tire management by Charles Leclerc, which allowed him to make only one stop to change tires and at the same time maintain a race pace that kept him ahead of Perez to the checkered flag. Carlos Sainz, fourth at the finish line, completed the good result of the Cavallino in the last race of the season, allowing the Maranello-based company to take second place also in the constructors’ championship. An overall positive result that silences the rumors released in recent days denied by Ferrari itself, which would like Matthias Binotto removed from his position as team principal.

Behind Red Bull and Ferrari we find the Mercedes from George Russell, who after the glories of the brace in Brazil has returned to a supporting role. Nearly 36 seconds behind Verstappen for Russell with Hamilton even withdrawn. It was certainly not the goal that Mercedes set for themselves, third in the constructors’ championship with some hope of undermining the second place Ferrari cultivated until the start.

In Abu Dhabi, however, the protagonist of the weekend was undoubtedly Sebastian Vettel, who leaves Formula 1 after 16 seasons with 4 world titles and 53 career victories. A farewell party for Seb which lasted practically three days and which saw all the circus participate in full. Danke Seb!