Hdo you hear that? There’s a storm coming up. A storm of indignation! By whom, you ask? Well, from the feminists again, of course. We get upset about? Two men. Is clear right? But, unfortunately, we feminists have to hold onto that again: They don’t make it easy for us either. Well, not at all. At most you make it easy for yourself.

Julia Anton Editor in the Society department at FAZ.NET

What happened? Two men presented a product in the popular Vox program “Die Höhle der Löwen”, in which founders approach investors with their ideas and can advertise for money. Designed for women, by men. It is about “Pinky”, a pink glove that women can use to dispose of their disposable period products, ie tampons and sanitary towels that are completely bled, “odorless and hygienic”. And all like this: huh?

“We really understand women,” say Eugen and André, who met in the Bundeswehr. In the “shared flat for women”, in which they live together, they would have noticed the everyday hygiene problems women have to struggle with: In the disco, at the festival, when traveling, there is often no way to dispose of tampons hygienically and discreetly. That’s true. It is indeed annoying when the toilet is missing the garbage can, the toilet paper, the soap and, especially like to forget: the tampons and sanitary towels. Nevertheless, the angry comments increased after the broadcast on the net and especially under the “Pinky Gloves” Instagram account. So what’s the problem with the pink gloves?

The problem is that two men pitch the idea? Also. Because the mere suggestion that menstruating people should put on rubber gloves to be able to touch a tampon while in use is absurd. It suggests: What is happening and dripping down there is disgusting. And if you continue to listen to the pitch by Eugen and André, you will mainly get the impression that the “Pinky” glove was not primarily designed as a product for women, but as one for men. Because, as the two continue to tell, they noticed the trash can in the shared bathroom. When the roommates menstruate, they could not avoid seeing bloody traces there, especially since the garbage would have smelled unpleasant even after a few days. So it makes sense to invent another disposable product that protects the male eyes and noses instead of just taking down the garbage – and on top of that, suggesting to women on TV that they should be ashamed of this natural thing, not only on the go, but even in the bathroom at home.

The fact that the pink glove is primarily an invention for men is also shown by the fact that two young founders presented to the “Den of the Lions” two years ago, who developed washable period underwear for women – and the male investors at that time reacted very cautiously to the “women’s product”. Only Judith Williams was interested, but the deal failed due to different ideas, but in the meantime the women have, according to their own statements, sold more than 300,000 panties even without investment. Two male investors, on the other hand, were enthusiastic about the “Pinky Gloves”.