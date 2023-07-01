With a short animation showing different balloons with the colors of the rainbow that finally formed the words ‘Love and Pride’ (‘Love and Pride’, in Spanish), Zara congratulated the LGTBIQ+ community on June 28 on Instagram on the occasion of their international day. A publication, in the best of cases, innocuous, without a message or a component of protest or representation that could be challenging to anyone, and which, however, was quickly overwhelmed by a cascade of angry reactions, which illustrates how in At this time, no manifestation of support for the cause is seen as superficial. “Show respect for your customers. We are not obliged to support this movement”, wrote a user, accompanied by dozens of messages announcing that they stopped following the brand. (emojis of vomiting included) or, also, religious details: “The rainbow is God’s promise not to flood the Earth again, stop selling it as something other than what it really means.” ICON has contacted Zara but has not received a response.

What a few years ago was commonly assumed as pinkwashing (‘pink washing’), that is, harmless gestures –commercialization of symbols through– by companies with no greater commitment than to appeal to the succulent market niche that embodies the collective, as with women around 8- M, has become a risky sport. The use of the flag by a large chain used to be understood, from activism, as a way of emptying its meaning and depoliticizing its struggle: until Donald Trump, from its official page, it sold in 2019 merchandising (currently retired) with the slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ in multicolor format so that its followers could “show support for the LGBT community and the 45th president”. Now, probably contrary to what these big chains would like, the extreme right’s pointing to the symbol has reactivated its political charge and the perception of the flag as a protest icon. While a multitude of town halls led by the PP take down the rainbow fabrics from the consistories, or avoid placing them, and Vox displays a canvas (already withdrawn) in the center of the capital of Spain throwing the LGTBIQ+ flag into the trash, the shop windows are stained with the colors of Pride and, with it, the brands also become the target of intolerant fanatics.

More information

In an article in The Guardian, journalist Matthew Candor observed the change in behavior of some brands in the United States as a result of violent reactions, boycott campaigns and, in general, the right-wing of public opinion. “Pride month served as an opportunity for global brands to demonstrate their inclusivity (…) for marketing purposes. marketing, without spending political or financial capital to support people queer persecuted all over the world. But the political moment is changing,” she writes. The context to which he refers is that of the republican laws against trans people or against drag, breeding ground that caused a mere collaboration in networks of the Bud Light brewery with the tiktoker Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman, rose to the status of a national drama, with the parent company suspending executives in the wake of far-right attacks on the brand. In Florida, the passage of the bill known as ‘Don’t Say Gay’ sparked a clash (and tax vendetta) between Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney, which owns the Disneyworld theme park in Orlando, after its workers forced the company to speak out against the Republican censorship of all content related to sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Far from the virulent debate formed in the United States, last Christmas in Spain the JB whiskey brand surprised with an ad which featured a grandfather learning makeup to encourage his granddaughter to come out as trans. Apart from criticism from the extreme right along with so-called trans-exclusionary feminism, the ad received a very good overall reception. “The situation is making us appreciate that what we previously considered pinkwashing It is on its way to becoming a brave gesture, however ridiculous it may be”, says Fernando de Córdoba, brand strategist, content and narrative, consulted by ICON. “Many brands wore the rainbow at Pride in the same way that in October they wore the Halloween pumpkin or the little tree at Christmas. Now, with all this rise in intolerance and hate, brands have an opportunity to show if they are consistent and genuinely concerned, that they are not doing it for posturing.”

“Closes when leaving”

With nearly 50,000 followers, Turismo de Benidorm’s Instagram profile attracts the attention of both tourists to the city and architecture enthusiasts. On June 28, also coinciding with Pride (that is, with the memory of the Stonewall riots of 1969), he published a series of images of gay and lesbian couples visiting the town with a text that included phrases like “wherever you come from, whoever you are, love who you love, you will always have a home in Benidorm”. Those responsible, in this case, did choose to respond from the official account to several of the offended and aggrieved messages with both humor and determination. “I unfollow you!” someone exclaims. “Thank you! Do not forget to close the door when you leave ”, they respond from Benidorm Tourism. “Are you okay?”, they ask another who wrote “What the hell is this?”.

“We do actions and post of the collective all year round, not only in the month of Pride”, explains to ICON Lucho, responsible for the creation of content at Visit Benidorm and author of the publication. “Benidorm has been known for its free, cosmopolitan and tolerant spirit since the dark times of the dictatorship. As data, the first gay bar in Spain opened here”. “He pinkwashing either pink money it has always had a negative connotation, with all businesses raising the flag. But in this strange moment that we live in hate, in fake news and to call the groups beach bars, the more companies join and show the flag, the better, although it may seem opportunistic, ”he says. “All visibility is good: the flag in brands, in destinations or in town halls also indicates that these are safe places for the group. What some see as a logo, others see as security and freedom.

The commitment, tested

“It is very good that companies have greater responsibility and awareness towards diversity towards the outside, but there must also be coherence in their own structures,” warns ICON, for her part, the journalist and researcher on sustainability Brenda Chávez, author of the book On the brink of a shopping spree (Debate). “It is not right to boast of inclusion when later that does not correspond to internal promotion, work or professional plans. It must go out and in.” In 2020, Starbucks was embroiled in controversy after, following an ad featuring a trans man, former employees also trans accuse the company of “hypocrite” for having suffered intentionally erroneous references to their gender in the workplace, difficulties using the name by which they identified themselves or breaches of the medical coverage to which Starbucks was committed.

‘Lightyear’: the one and a half second lesbian kiss that made an iconic Disney character the terror of ultra-conservative parents. Disney+

It has also been the case with Disney: before a lesbian kiss lasting one and a half seconds in lightyear (2022) will lead conservative parents around the world to cry to heaven or that a screening of the children’s film Strange world (2022), with a homosexual character, in a Florida school that led to the opening of an investigation against a teacher, artists like Alex Hirsch (creator of the cartoon series Gravity Falls) or Dana Terrace (from Owl House) They questioned the authenticity of the promotional and protest actions of the factory, such as putting the rainbow flag on their social networks for Pride month. “Disney publicly: ‘We’ve put a rainbow sticker on Lightning McQueen. Teenagers, buy our products!’ Disney privately: ‘Cut out that gay scene! We could lose precious pennies in Russia and China!” tweeted in 2021 Hirsch, who also leaked several emails with the reviews from the Department of Standards and Practices. The company, however, has taken a turn in its policies and has recently refused to remove scenes with LGTBIQ+ representation (among other films, the film itself Strange world or some Marvel installments) in the countries that required it to release their productions, such as China.

The journalist Paola Aragón Pérez, specialized in feminist political communication, has her reservations about the benefits of pinkwashing. “Regardless of the context in which we operate, I don’t think they are brave campaigns, because they reproduce slogans like ‘love is love‘, ‘Love who you love’… that don’t generate any kind of conflict”, he tells ICON. “They are slogans more typical of the eighties or nineties, appeals to romantic love that extrapolate the heterosexual institution to other subjects, without questioning it or the traditional family model.” A model that favors consumption and that, by its own logic, “does not question the pillars on which systems of oppression such as patriarchy, racism or capitalism rest, in a deeper sense than kissing someone you love ”.

“In addition, the campaigns and signs are placed in the areas where Pride is celebrated, such as the Chueca neighborhood in Madrid, not in places where it could pose a problem,” observes Aragón. The fact that the extreme right’s overreactions may have more to do with a plan to displace general opinion, in accordance with the thesis of the overton window (very briefly: the margin of what is perceived to be tolerable by the majority in a society based on public discourse; which can move, in this case, through the fabrication of polemics so that cosmetic gestures are considered radical), is not a reason, argues the journalist, to buy that “the shares of pinkwashing be revolutionary.”

Demonstration in Madrid, last Wednesday June 28, of the Critical LGTBI+ Pride, a mobilization that has been convening since 2006 as a protest against the commodification and depoliticization of the collective. JC Hidalgo (EFE)

In the United States, the clothing company Target withdrew part of its LGTBIQ+ collection last May after several ultra attacks, fueled by the hoax that it included clothing specifically designed for trans minors. The brand strategist Fernando de Córdoba advocates an effective deepening of companies in “diversity, both at the level of orientation and identity”, instead of “cowardly in the face of extremist voices”. Prada, kering, LVMH either Inditex, although apart from many other possible considerations about their production policies, they have launched different initiatives officially aimed at improving inclusion. “Pride is not lived only in June. There is a lot that companies can do throughout the year, such as chasing down prejudices, giving internal training or improving their Human Resources policies. That is when a brand proves to be real and coherent”, explains De Córdoba. “Principles are principles when they cost you money.”

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.