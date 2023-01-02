In Chainsaw Man There are many characters but there is one in particular that fascinates the fans. He is none other than Makima, one of the Public Security demon slayers who is very popular in fan art and cosplay.

She is the one who recruits Denji and forms one of the most powerful extermination teams. Although the above is because towards the end of the first season of the anime there is a massacre that kills many hunters.

In this battle Makima suffers an attack and manages to survive. It is later that he reveals one of the most fearsome abilities he has and it is the ability to literally crush a target.

To achieve this, it requires the participation of a person sentenced to death, who is sacrificed to fulfill his objective. It is something that you can see in the video that accompanies this note. This is how he manages to finish off the yakuza that killed his colleagues.

This ability within Chainsaw Man revealed that she is more than what she appears to be. That is something that those who read Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga know well. But those who only watch the anime will be surprised by the lesser known side of this beautiful woman.

It is due to the above that Makima has so many fans and cosplayers have her in their sights to dedicate at least one cosplay to her. Technically, she’s not a character that’s hard for her to portray.

Makima with the Touch of Pinku Cosplay

Makima’s cosplay Chainsaw Man what we share is a contribution from cosplayer Pinku Cosplay (@pinku.cosplay). As you can see she maintains her red hair with two locks in front that frame her face and irregular bangs on her forehead.

The yellow eyes of this character also stand out, which are achieved with pupils. As for the outfit, it is similar to what this demon hunter usually wears.

However, Pinku Cosplay decided to give Makima’s appearance a sexier twist. That’s why she has her white shirt open and shows the black bra underneath it.

The same color is the tie he wears, and from what can be seen, the same applies to the pants he has. He still carries what looks like a dog leash with him. It’s something very associated with her because of the position of power she has over Denji. It is an attractive recreation.

