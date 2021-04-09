They are not ordinary moons nor are they the typical, attractive and hypnotic full moons. Supermoons are rare and are an even more impressive phenomenon that arouses admiration for their enormous beauty. Considered among the greatest wonders that the Universe gives us, supermoons appear in our sky only between two and four times a year.

One of them, the pink Supermoon -or April Supermoon– is also one of the most important astronomical events of the first quarter of the year.

But, What is the Pink Supermoon and why is it so important in some cultures?

What is the pink Supermoon

The Pink Supermoon -like the other supermoons- It is a full moon but different from the ones we usually see: it is 7% larger and 15% brighter. It is also one of the most anticipated in the Moon’s calendar because many times it is the first full moon after the vernal equinox (in the Northern hemisphere) and the autumnal equinox (in the South).

Incredible image of the 2020 pink Supermoon in London.

In many cultures of the world, the pink Supermoon is also related to religious holidays. Linked to both the Jewish Passover and the Christian Holy Week -whose celebrations are often defined taking it as a reference- too Hindus celebrate with this supermoon the birth of the monkey god Hanuman in a festival called Hanuman Jayanti while Buddhists call it Bak Poya and it marks the Buddha’s second visit to Sri Lanka.

The Pink Supermoon – or Pink Moon, as some native tribes of the United States called it – seems to also augur good harvests for centuries: the Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac), whose first edition dates back to 1792, indicated that the days close to its arrival were the best to collect the fruits that grow underground -like potatoes or carrots- and ideal for removing ivy and weeds.

As for the esoteric universe, it is known that the pink Supermoon is associated with abundance, fertility, success and the achievement of goals. And in its monthly tour, especially in what is known as “clear fortnight”, it charges with light until the full moon phase. Those are also good times to grow, improve and expand.

2012. Soccer game in Santa Fe with a pink Supermoon background.

The bad news: this Supermoon doesn’t look pink. Just as the February one is called “Snow Moon” because there are usually more intense snowfalls in the Northern Hemisphere and the “Worm Moon” responds to the fact that with the thaw the earth softens and the worms begin to search for the surface, the name of the pink Supermoon comes from the wild pholox, flowers that in early spring cover fields in the United States and Canada.

.In fact, in other parts of the world the pink Supermoon is known as the Fish Moon, Easter Moon or Bud Moon.

What are supermoons

It is known that every 28 days the Moon completes its orbital cycle around the Earth and there are times when it is closer. The phenomenon, known as PerigeeIt occurs because this satellite – like the other stars in the solar system – moves by tracing elliptical orbits (if the orbit were circular, the distance would always be the same). In contrast, when the moon is farther from Earth in its 28-day orbital cycle, the phenomenon is called Apogee.

Translated into numbers, the average distance of the Moon from our planet is 384,400 kilometers, but it varies according to its translation around the Earth: when it is in Perigee, it decreases to approximately 357 thousand or 358 thousand kilometers.

A photo of a supermoon over the Parthenon, in Athens, Greece.

In the few moments of the year in which the full moon coincides with Perigee –that is, the full moon phase occurs simultaneously with the point of the moon closest to Earth-, it looks bigger and brighter than a traditional full moon, especially when it is close to the horizon. If we are that lucky, we can enjoy a supermoon.