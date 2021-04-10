There are many shows that the sky and the universe give us in harmony every month, every day, every moment. Unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, constellations of stars of which in some cases we even know their names from a young age, clouds with original shapes to discover and a moon that, depending on its position and that of the sun with respect to the Earth, gets bigger and smaller. , gets smaller and bigger, in cycles with mathematical rigor.

There’s also less frequent phenomena such as meteor showers, eclipses, aligned planets and asteroids. Events that attract the attention of fans around the world eagerly awaiting their dates on astronomical calendars.

Among these more atypical events are the supermoons, actually full moons that coincide with the moment of its orbit at which it is closest to Earth (astronomers call it a full moon in perigee). On those days the full moon looks bigger and brighter than usual.

One of the most admired supermoons since astronomy And also special for astrologers because of the energy that its presence transmits is the one that can be seen in April after the spring equinox (in the Northern hemisphere) and autumn (in the Southern hemisphere). Popularly known as Pink Supermoon, it is interesting to know how often it occurs and why this full moon is called that.

EFE image of the 2020 pink supermoon among storks, in Macedonia.

Pink supermoon: how often it happens

The pink Supermoon can be seen every year on some nights in April. In 2018, for example, this exceptional phenomenon occurred on the night of the 30; in 2020, between the 7th and the 8th of that month, while in 2021 the astrological calendars place it only on the night of the 27th to the 28th.

They indicate that at 23 hours (Argentine local time) on April 27, for example, The pink Supermoon will be 364,663.45 kilometers away from Earth and its illumination percentage will be 99.93%. And according to the National Weather Service, at 00.31 on the 28th it will be at its peak.

Regarding its name, although the moon is sometimes “tinted” pink, orange or red when it is near the horizon line, the truth is that it is only an optical effect and even less does it have a specific relationship with a particular phenomenon.

In other places, it is also known as the Paschal Moon or Bright Moon.

The pink Supermoon is very attractive, no doubt, but not because of its color. The pink Supermoon is not pink. This is how the Algonquins called it centuries ago, native tribes of the United States, Canada and northern Mexico who used to name the full moons based on the different climatic, agricultural and cultural events that they appreciated.

The pink moon It was a tribute to the colors of spring -when this phenomenon occurs in the Northern Hemisphere- and in allusion to the phlox, wild flowers that cover the landscapes with this tonality at that time.

But en other parts of the world, the pink Supermoon is known as the Easter Moon -because it usually coincides with Easter-; in the Hindu calendar it is Hanuman Jayanti and Buddhists call it Bak Poya. There are also those who refer to it as Bright Moon, Egg Moon, Flower Moon and some ancient coastal tribes even christened it Full Fish Moon as its appearance alerted to the moment when the tarpon swam upriver to spawn.

As for the term supermoon, NASA itself indicates that it arose in 1979 coined by astrologer Richard Nolle and describes what astronomers call a full moon in perigee.

What is a supermoon

According to its position with respect to the Earth and the Sun, the moon is more, or less, illuminated and it is observed more, or less, “complete”. Thus, there are days in which you can see a tiny portion, others a half moon and finally the moment of the full moon arrives, when it is shown in all its beauty and splendor.

Every year there are between 2 and 4 supermoons on 12 full moons.

This effect is called phases, which are simply the angles from which we see its illuminated part. These are cyclical changes and astronomy tells us that it takes approximately 28 days for the moon to show us all its faces, that is, there are about 12 full moons in the whole year.

The full moon occurs when the part that we see from the Earth is fully illuminated since the sun and the moon are aligned almost straight, with our Planet in the center. If it also coincides with the fact that it is in perigee (its point of orbit closest to Earth), we can enjoy a supermoon, 7% bigger and 15% brighter than the traditional full moon. The number of supermoons varies between two and four per year.