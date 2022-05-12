There age of majority for all boys it means independencebut also the possibility of achieving the driver’s license. For many generations the goal n.1 after the age of 18 was precisely to be able to drive a car, enough to enroll in the driving school close to the birthday of 18 years. Enrollment also meant being able to ask for the pink sheetpreparatory to the driving license.

But what is this 18-year-old document much coveted? How do you get it? Let’s try to figure it out in this one guide on the pink sheet.

Pink sheet what it is

The pink sheet for driving license B, provided for byarticle 122 of the Highway Code is the document that can be requested immediately after the achievement of the 18 years.

There request can be anticipated to 17 years in the event that the minor is already in possession of the driving license A1. It is released after passing the theory exam by thedriving school or from Motorizationif you want to get the driving license like privatist.

The pink sheet allows aspiring motorists to practice behind the wheel of a car

Its purpose is to allow young people to exercise driving a car together with a companion. The vehicles must have the same characteristics as those for novice drivers and, therefore, they must not have more than 55 kW / t power-to-weight ratio e 70 kW of maximum power.

“Pink sheet” differences from “accompanied guide”

Attention, the pink sheet it should not be confused with the “accompanied guide “. The essential difference lies in the age of applicants and in having passed the theory exam.

The pink sheet is different from the accompanying guide

In fact, accompanied driving is aimed at minors and 17-year-olds, while the pink sheet can only be requested by adults (by minors only if they already have an A1 driving license) who enroll in a driving school to obtain a license. Furthermore, this document is delivered only after passing thetheory exam.

Pink license sheet B, how to get it

The pink paper for obtaining the driving license is officially delivered to the candidate only after having passed the theory exam and has a duration of six months. During this time frame there are two attempts to pass the practical exam. The recent reform of the Highway Code however it brought its validity to 1 years and 2 to 3 attempts to pass the driving license.

To obtain the pink paper you must have passed the theory exam

In order to drive a car with the pink slip, the candidate must have a experienced driverwho has obtained a driving license B or higher for at least 10 years and who is not older than 65 years old.

Pink sheet of driving license B rules

Beware, however, that the aspiring licensed in possession of the pink sheet driving the cars must respect some fundamental rulesfor their safety and that of others, but also to avoid running into road fines.

First of all, the cars that can drive must not weigh more than 3.5 t; the power must be less than 70 kW and the kW / t ratio must have a value less than 55.

Pink P sheet for beginners

The badge must be affixed to the outside of the car driven by a driver with the pink sheet P for beginner. The rule provides for the vehicle to be equipped with two P, front and back. The letter must be clearly visible to other motorists and must not cause problems for the driver or the experienced driver at his side.

The P mark of beginners

The front mark must be large 15 cm in height and 12 cm wide, while the letter must be high 12 cm and wide 9 cm. The rear P, on the other hand, must measure 30 × 30 cm and have a P 20 cm high and 18 cm wide. The P mark is replaced for vehicles from driving schools with the inscription “driving school”.

Where can you drive with the pink slip?

Where can you drive with the pink slip? You can go through all roads open to public traffic but with a low level of traffic and, compared to other motorists.

They cannot exceed 90 km / h on main suburban roads ei 100 km / h on the highway.

Furthermore, drivers with the pink paper must keep in mind that they cannot transport in the car other passengers in addition to the chaperone.

Pink sheet and night guide

The holders of the pink slip must also respect the prohibition to circulate on the main extra-urban roads, on the motorway and in the hours evening / night. The prohibition therefore applies from half an hour after sunset until half an hour before sunrise.

Only in one case, based onarticle 122 of the Highway Codenight driving is permitted, i.e. in the event of exercises at a driving school with qualified and authorized instructor.

Passengers cannot be transported with the pink sheet, with the exception of the companion

In fact, according to the law, the aspirant to obtain the driving license B before being able to access the practical exam must carry out exercises on the motorway or on extra-urban roads and in night vision conditions at a driving school with a qualified and authorized instructor.

More precisely, the following are envisaged:

2 hours of driving practice on the motorway;

2 hours of driving practice on extra-urban roads;

2 hours of driving practice with night vision.

Fine pink sheet

Anyone who drives without the pink sheetor the authorization for the exercise, but having at his side, as an instructor, a person with a driving license is subject to the administrative sanction of the payment of a sum from 430 to 1,731 euros. The same penalty applies to the person acting as instructor.

The sanction is triggered even if the accompanying person does not have a license of the same category valid for the same category of vehicle on which he is driving. Again the fine goes from 422 to 1,697 euros and, in addition to the sanction, the administrative detention of the vehicle for three months.

The sanction also varies from 84 to 335 euros in case you are caught driving without having equipped the vehicle with the reflective sign with the letter ‘P’. The fine is identical if you use a badge that has dimensions and shapes that are inconsistent with what is established by law.

Pink lasting sheet

From 10 November 2021 the duration of the pink sheet has passed from 6 months to 1 year. During this time span the candidate has at his disposal three attempts to pass the practice exam.

The pink sheet after the reform of the CdS lasts 1 year

In the event that it is not possible to pass the final exam in the manner and time provided, you can request the report of the positive outcome of the theory exam on a new practice of obtaining a driving license. So if the pink sheet expires it is possible extend it without having to take the theory exam again and without even having to obtain another medical certificate.

Pink sheet for the bike

The pink sheet is also issued in the case of obtaining a license to drive one motorcycle. The categories provided for by the Highway Code are A, A1 and AM. If you request the pink sheet for driving two-wheeled mopeds, the practice must be done in less frequented places (parking areas, industrial or low-density residential areas).

Passengers cannot be transported on the motorbikes with the pink sheet and therefore the aspiring motorcyclist has to practice alone on uncrowded roads. Furthermore, according to the type of driving license A, the law provides for precise limits: for the driving license A1 (minimum age 16 years) you can use motorcycles with a maximum displacement of 125 cc and maximum power of 11 kW (15 CV); for the driving license A2 (minimum age 18 years) motorcycles with a power not exceeding 35 kW (48 CV); for the driving license A (with a minimum age of 24) there are no power limitations.

The pink paper is also obtained in obtaining the A driving licenses

In the case of driving license AM (license with minimum age 14 years) you can practice with mopeds and vehicles with 2 or more wheels (such as light quadricycles or minicars) with a displacement equal to or less than 50 cc and which do not exceed, by construction, i 45 km / h of speed. On board vehicles with three or more wheels, the law provides for the presence of a companion with the same characteristics as for cars, including the obligation to display the P mark.

Pink sheet of documents

When requesting the pink sheet from the driving school or the DMV (in the case of private owners), the following documents must be delivered: a photocopy of the identity card he was born in Tax ID code2 passport photos, photocopy of any other license held, a medical certificate with stamp duty and a photocopy of residency permit for non-resident foreigners.

