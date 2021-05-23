American singer Pink revealed that she is fully immunized as she received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also said that he can’t wait to be on stage.

Through his official Instagram account, he said that last year he caught the dangerous virus. “I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe and I needed to get to a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years, ”he said. From that difficult moment, he encourages his followers to put aside fear and get vaccinated.

Also, the singer revealed that she did not have any side effects after applying the two doses. “I have not grown an extra arm or anything like that, so I hope that everyone gets vaccinated as soon as possible to end this once and for all.”revealed.

After receiving the two vaccines, on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O was excited to go on tour and even joked about injecting herself into various parts of her body to speed up the immunization process.

“I have received both doses. The second was given to me a month ago. I would inject a dose into each limb if necessary. I want to go on tour again “, expressed the interpreter of “Just give me a reason” and “Lady marmalade”.