The path of Atena Together continues for the prevention and screening in women’s prisons, which is developed on the national territory thanks to the protocol signed by the Head of the Dap and by the president of Atena Donna, Carla Vittoria Maira. During each meeting with restricted women, information is provided on the importance of prevention and screened for various female pathologies. The Together project is made possible by the availability of the doctors involved by President Maira.

On 27 October Atena Donna will be engaged in a double appointment: the first in the women’s prison of Civitavecchia, directed by Patrizia Bravetti, where dermatological screenings reserved for inmates will be carried out, who had already attended a preparatory meeting during which the the importance of keeping your moles under control. The second appointment will be held in the female prison in Venice ‘Giudecca’, in agreement with the director Immacolata Mannarella, where Athena’s first meeting with the inmates will be of a motivational nature.

In the Pozzuoli facility, directed by Maria Luisa Palma, thanks to the constant monitoring of Raffaele Landolfi, hematologist internist professor at the University of the Sacred Heart of Rome, the work of the ‘Wellness Groups’ formed in collaboration with the medical staff of the prison, on the initiative of Landolfi and President Maira, during the last fruitful meeting organized by Athena. The themes of the project focus on the knowledge of correct lifestyles, which increases the ability to take care of oneself and promotes an improvement in health and quality of life, and on the promotion of interpersonal and listening skills with a view to mutual aid.

“In the condition of confinement, as in other stressful situations – underlines Landolfi – the risk is that psychological distress triggers or worse negative health behaviors. Smoking and nutrition, for example, often experienced as gratifications useful for alleviating discomfort, actually create further malaise, fueling a negative spiral that the wellness path instead has the ambition to reverse. At the same time, we want to achieve an education to healthy life, which once the period of confinement is completed can continue to be useful to the people themselves and perhaps also to their families “.