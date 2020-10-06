Due to the sanitary situation, most of the events around the pink ribbon are organized online this year, such as these quirky gym classes organized by traders in Chaumont. Humor to motivate people to make a donation to finance medical research on breast cancer but also to offer a better quality of life to patients.

Breast cancer is affected by 60,000 people per year. 60,000 new cases. And 12,000 deaths per year. One in eight women will develop breast cancer. Marie-France Mercier President of the Ligue contre le cancer de Haute-Marne

Regular monitoring is therefore recommended for women for early detection. A palpation per year by a professional from the age of 25, then a mammogram to be performed every two years from the age of 50. Detected at an early stage, breast cancer can be cured in 9 out of 10 cases.

The breast cancer prevention and awareness campaign continues until the end of the month and if you wish to make a donation, you can visit the website of the National Cancer League.

