An experiment on a beach in San Diego gave birth to a phenomenon that made thepink ocean water in Californiatemporarily and above all, in the name of science.

This January and February, researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and ofUniversity of Washington are conducting an experiment making ocean water pink in California, titled Plumes in Nearshore Conditionsor PiNC, to study how small freshwater outflows interact with the surf zone.

Funded by National Science Foundation (NSF), the project focuses on the estuary and surrounding coastline of Los Peñasquitos Lagoon, located within Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve in San Diego, with the first of three dye releases that will make the ocean rose in California that started on January 20, with the remaining releases scheduled for late January and early February 2023.

Rivers and estuaries play an important role in providing freshwater and materials such as sediments and contaminants to the coastal ocean, but little is known about how these plumes of fresher, more buoyant water interact with the denser, saltier, and often colder, particularly as plumes encounter crashing waves.

By releasing an environmentally safe pink dye at the mouth of the estuary, the PiNC research team can trace the processes that occur when small-scale freshwater plumes encounter the surf zone.

“I am thrilled because this research has never been done before and it is a very unique experiment. We’re bringing together a lot of different people with different skill sets, so I think it’s going to have really great results and impacts. We will combine the results of this experiment with an older field study and computer models that will allow us to make progress in understanding how these plumes spread.”

said theScripps coastal oceanographer Sarah Giddings, which is conducting the PiNC study.

Researchers are monitoring the pink ocean in California from land, sea and air using a variety of tools including drones, sensors attached to poles in the sand in the river mouth and surf zone, and a jet ski equipped with a fluorometer, a device that measures the fluorescence or light emitted by the dye.

In addition to breaking waves, several moorings and sensors located along the seabed measure ocean currents and other conditions including wave height, tides, salinity and temperature.

What results will making the ocean pink in California bring?

The researchers said making the ocean pink in California will provide a first ever insight into floating plume/wave mixing dynamics in play at this particular position and will lead to a Better understanding of how other small to moderate freshwater outflows interact with waves in locations around the world.

The results of this study will provide crucial data to quantify the diffusion of sediments, pollutants, larvae and other important materials in the nearshore environment.

Giddings noted that many previous oceanographic studies have focused on large-scale freshwater plumes with high outflow, but very little research has been done on smaller-scale plumes that directly interact with the surf zone.

Los Peñasquitos Lagoon was chosen as the site to make the ocean pink in California because it is an “early example” of a small river plume flowing into the surf zone along a relatively uniform stretch of coastline. The lagoon is a small, intermittently closed estuary nestled between the cities of San Diego and Del Mar.

“Los Peñasquitos lagoon is a very dynamic system, with different elements that change every day, often even in the course of one day. I look forward to seeing how the balance of physical forces – ocean waves competing with river runoff – determines the fate of the estuary water as it enters the coastal ocean on the days we conduct our field experiment.

I’m also very excited to fly a new type of drone system with a camera that has nearly 100 times the ability to distinguish the visible light spectrum than our phone’s camera.”

he has declared Alex Simpsonpostdoctoral Scripps scholar, member of the PiNC research group.

All dye releases that will make ocean water pink in California are timed to occur during a low tide, the tidal phase when the water level is falling, to ensure that the dye is carried from the estuary into the ocean. coastal ocean.

Once released, the pink ocean in California will be visible to the naked eye for several hours after deployment, with small traces detectable by instruments for about 24 hours. The dye is non-toxictherefore poses no threat to humans, wildlife or the environment, however beachgoers are advised to move further south or north of the estuary on release dates due to active research going on.

Scripps Oceanography scientists have successfully used the pink dye to conduct other near-shore experiments, including an international study which monitored the pollution dynamics of beaches near the US-Mexico border in 2015 and previous work based in Imperial Beach and Huntington State Beach.

The PiNC experiment is sponsored by NSF Prize No. 1924005. Complementary data at the same site examining estuarine dynamics and estuary mouth sedimentation is funded by the California Department of Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Division, Oceanography Program.

The researchers obtained permits and approvals from all necessary agencies to conduct this studyIn addition to Scripps Oceanography and the University of Washington, collaborators on this project include Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María in Chile, UC Irvine, UC San Diego Mechanical Engineering and the Naval Postgraduate School.

