Thick artillery. Polly Simpson, wife of guitarist David Gilmour and occasional Pink Floyd lyricist, shoots the most visible of the group’s founders, Roger Waters. In a Tweet which begins by accusing Waters of being an “anti-Semite to the core” and an “apologist for [Vladimir] Putin”, portrays him as “a megalomaniac liar, thief, hypocrite, tax evader, singer of playback, misogynist and envious”. Accusations that, her husband confirms, “are all demonstrably true.” Waters’ denial response suggests that he is considering going to court. Something that in the United Kingdom, with its peculiar jurisprudence on libel, is not a trivial threat.

We are facing the last episode of a conflict that began in 1984, when Roger Waters announced that he was leaving the group. For him, who had acquired a dominant position with autobiographically inspired albums like The Wall (1979), that automatically meant the end of Pink Floyd. To their surprise, the other two official members, Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, decided to continue, even bringing back keyboardist Rick Wright, whom Waters had thrown out.

In the nearly 40 years that have elapsed, hostilities have raged through lawyers and in the media, with discussions as Byzantine as the sex of the inflatable pig that appeared on the cover of Animals (1977): Since it was his idea, Waters wanted to ban its use on tour by the new version of Pink Floyd, who responded by adding genitalia to what was originally a female. It is true that there have been moments of thaw, such as the reappearance of the classic formation in 2005, in London’s Hyde Park, as part of Live 8, the festival organized by Bob Geldof that took place on three continents in favor of debt cancellation. of the poor countries. On a couple of subsequent occasions, Gilmour briefly played alongside Waters.

They have been mirages. Every so often, Waters and Gilmour quarrel over trifles. In 2006, the guitarist publicly announced that Pink Floyd had ceased to exist, after turning down monstrous amounts—$150 million for the US leg alone—for agreeing to tour with Waters. He discovered too late the power to control a trademark; even without his presence, Pink Floyd filled stadiums, while the public was shrinking for their new songs. The historical recordings of the group continue to be a gold mine, with increasingly spectacular reissues, at heartbreaking prices.

Through all of this, Waters’s political profile has grown sharper and sharper. She actively supports the BDS movement, which calls for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions for the State of Israel pending resolution of the Palestinian issue, which she alternately describes as “genocide” and “apartheid”. He assures that Beijing is within its right to invade Taiwan: “China respects human rights more than the United States and has the support of the international community.”

But the most shocking thing is his attitude towards the war in Ukraine. When the invasion came Waters called “gangster” to Putin, although now he has turned 180 degrees and assumes all the Russian arguments. He considers that the Kremlin’s action is the legitimate response to the increasing NATO provocations and that, beyond geopolitical considerations, it is morally justified by the repression of the Russian-speaking population and the abundance of Nazis in kyiv. Putin, he claims, has never occupied someone else’s territory; neither Crimea nor Chechnya are on his radar.

He explains that his change in posture is due to information provided by a podcast Cypriot but also admits he was insulted when his former bandmates resurrected the Pink Floyd name to sample Ukrainian vocalist Andriy Khlyvnyuk on the track Hey, hey, rise up!, allocating the profits to a charitable organization. According to him, referencing the Ukrainian patriotic song that Khlyvnyuk sang is an invitation to prolong the war.

Waters now faces vetoes—for example, he can’t act in Poland—but in March it is presented in Madrid and Barcelona. He has resigned himself to living from his past: after having exploded The Wallwill return soon to the celebrated Dark Side Of The Moonwhich he has re-recorded with parliaments that promise to clarify his political postulates (and, incidentally, eliminate “the horrible guitar solos” of his old partner).

