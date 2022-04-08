New one Pink Floyd song entitled ‘Hey, Hey, Rise Up’ in support of the Ukrainian people. This is the first new original music they have recorded together since 1994’s The Division Bell. The track sees David Gilmour and Nick Mason collaborate with bassist Guy Pratt, Nitin Sawhney on keyboards, with a stunning vocal performance by the band’s Andriy Khlyvnyuk Ukrainian Boombox.

The track, recorded last Wednesday (March 30), uses Andriy’s voice extrapolated from his Instagram post that immortalizes him singing in Sofiyskaya Square in Kiev.

The song ‘Oh, The Red Viburnum In The Meadow’ is a Ukrainian folk protest song written during the First World War and which spread around the world over the past month in anticipation of the invasion of Ukraine. The title of the Pink Floyd song comes from the last sentence of the song which translates as ‘Hey, Hey, Rise up and rejoice’.

Gilmour, who has Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, says: “We, like many others, are feeling anger and frustration at this vile act in which a peaceful and democratic independent country is invaded and its people killed by one of the greatest powers. of the world”.

Here is the official video for ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’, Pink Floyd’s new Ukraine fundraiser feat Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox. Stream / download from midnight. https://t.co/4U3P3WAQOZ – Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) April 7, 2022

Gilmour explains how he met Andriy and his band Boombox: “In 2015 I played a show at Koko in London in support of the Belarus Free Theater, whose members had been imprisoned. Pussy Riot and Ukrainian band Boombox were on the schedule. They were supposed to do their show, but singer Andriy had visa issues, so the rest of the band supported me on my set, we performed Wish You Were Here for Andriy that night. I had recently read that Andriy had left his US tour with Boombox, returned to Ukraine and joined the territorial defense. Then I saw this incredible video on Instagram, where he stands in the square in Kiev with this beautiful church with a golden dome and sings in the silence of a city with no traffic or other background noise due to the war. It was a powerful moment that pushed me to want to turn it into music ”.

While writing the music for the track David was able to talk to Andriy, who was in a hospital bed in Kiev where he was hospitalized with a bullet shrapnel wound. “I played him a short piece of the song on the phone and he gave me his blessing. I hope we will be able to collaborate in person one day in the future ”.

Speaking of his hopes for the song Gilmour states, “I hope it receives extensive support and visibility. We want to raise money for charity and raise morale. We want to show our support for Ukraine and in this way show that much of the world thinks it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become. “

‘Hey Hey Rise Up!’ It was filmed by acclaimed director Mat Whitecross and shot on the same day as the track’s recording. David Gilmour: “We recorded the track and videos in the barn where we did all of our Von Trapped Family live streams during the lockdown. It’s the same room we did ‘Barn Jams’ with Rick Wright in 2007. Janina Pedan built the set in one day and we had Andriy sing on screen as we played, so the four of us had a singer, albeit not physically present with we.”

The track’s artwork is a painting of Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower, created by Cuban artist Yosan Leon. The cover of the single is a direct reference to the woman who was seen giving sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers, telling them to carry them in their pockets so that once they died, the sunflowers would grow.