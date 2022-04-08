Home page World

Of: Sophia Lother

The war in Ukraine prompts the rock legends of the band Pink Floyd to make an unusual comeback.

Kyiv – After almost 30 years, the time has come: The legendary rock band Pink Floyd is recording another song. She was not inspired by an anniversary, but by the Ukraine conflict*.

Together, the band recorded a solidarity song. In the title “Hey Hey Rise Up”, which was released on Friday (April 8th, 2022), it was not just the band that worked on it.

Pink Floyd: New song “Hey Hey Rise Up!” as a declaration of solidarity with Ukraine

Because the singing of the Ukrainian singer Andrij Chlywnjuk of the band Boombox has also been included. The 42-year-old had already belted out the song of the “Red Snowball Berry” on the fourth day of the war in front of Kiev’s St. Sophia Cathedral with an assault rifle in his hand. A video of the insert quickly went viral. The song dates back to World War I, when volunteers from the Ukraine* fought on the Austro-Hungarian side against Russia.

This undated photo released by Pink Floyd shows the cover photo of the play “Hey Hey Rise Up,” released in support of the people of Ukraine. © picture alliance/dpa/PA Media | Pink Floyd

The artist is currently in a hospital in Kyiv* after being injured by shrapnel. This incident not only prompted Pink Floyd to their song, but also ensured the release of another cover in the Ukraine war.*

Three-year-old Leon had to flee Kyiv with his family. His father filmed him imitating the song by artist Khlyvnyuk. When he found out about the singer’s injury, he released his son’s video to support him with the recording. The released video became a hit. It’s now also used on unified television, and the whole country can now hear lines like “And we’re cheering up our glorious Ukraine – hey, hey!”. (slo/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.