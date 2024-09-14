Pink Floyd Founder Waters: Biden and Trump Think They Are Superior to Ukrainians

The US political elite is convinced of its superiority over the Ukrainians. This was stated by the founder of the Pink Floyd group Roger Waters in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

According to him, this is the opinion of the country’s President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former head of state Donald Trump. “They all believe that they are superior to you, Ukrainians, and me by birth,” the musician noted.

He noted that because of this position, the United States, like other Western countries, is uncomfortable with the idea that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy human rights.