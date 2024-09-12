Pink Floyd founder Waters says he is ready to perform in Russia

Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters said he is ready to perform in Russia when he resumes his concert activity. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

“I’m not touring right now. I toured with a show called This Is Not a Drill for two years. But other than that, sure, yeah, sure,” the musician said.

According to Waters, he has received offers from Russia to perform in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but organizing a concert tour is a very troublesome business.

“There are almost 170 of us on the road and 30 trucks with trailers transporting all the equipment. This is a huge, huge undertaking. This is not like me walking around with a balalaika and singing in bars,” he noted.

Waters added that he wanted to perform in Ukraine to mark the end of the conflict.

In July, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that he appreciated the work of former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters and appreciated his understanding of the reasons for the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He invited the British musician to perform concerts for Russian soldiers.