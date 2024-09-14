Pink Floyd Founder Waters: West Lied About Chemical Weapons Use in Syria

The West lied when it accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of using chemical weapons, Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters believes. According to the musician, they tried to “cancel” him because he spoke out against the accusations against Assad, reports RIA Novosti.

“We know that he [Асад] “He didn’t do that. The evidence is there and we know it,” Waters said.

The Pink Floyd founder stressed that the Americans, French and British sent troops into the country and dropped bombs on the Syrian people.