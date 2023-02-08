One of the founders and leaders of the British rock band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, called on the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the United States Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky to agree on an immediate ceasefire. With such an appeal, the musician made a meeting of the UN Security Council held on Wednesday, February 8.

“We demand change. President Biden, President Putin, President Zelensky, the US, NATO, Russia, the EU, all of you, please change course now. Negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine today,” Waters said.

He pointed out that the conflict was not unprovoked, and the Russian special military operation to protect Donbass was caused by external forces.

“So I condemn the provocateurs in the strictest way,” the musician added.

Earlier, Russia sent a request to the UN Security Council to include Waters in the list of speakers on the situation in Ukraine. This was announced on February 7 by Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization. The meeting of the Security Council began on Wednesday at 18:00.

Prior to this, the musician, also known as a peace activist, had repeatedly made statements about the Ukrainian conflict. So, in August, he stated that the special operation was a response to the advancement of NATO close to the borders of the Russian Federation.

Later, in November 2022, he pointed out that it was the United States that was doing the real harm to the world, blaming Joe Biden for fueling the conflict. Waters believes that the situation in Ukraine helped the United States make money on arms sales, enriching big businessmen. The rock musician also recalled that the influence of the United States on the politics of Ukraine was already strongly felt during the Maidan.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.