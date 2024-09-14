Pink Floyd Founder Waters: Decrepit Biden Believes He Is Emperor

The founder of the musical group Pink Floyd Roger Waters called US President Joe Biden “decrepit”. He said this in an interview with a journalist from Lugansk Faina Savenkova, reports RIA Novosti.

“Joe Biden said on TV, ‘We rule the world.’ He’s so senile. He believes he’s the emperor of the world. You’re not, Joe. You’re beneath us because you believe in the mass murder of those who disagree with you,” the musician said.

Waters also noted that the US government seriously believes in its superiority over other people and in its divine right to rule over everything.

Earlier, Roger Waters said that the US political elite is convinced of its superiority over Ukrainians. “They all believe that they are superior by birth to you, Ukrainians, and me,” he said.