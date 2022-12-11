Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters called for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on December 10 at a rally outside the British Consulate in New York.

During the action, Waters noted that Julian Assange reminds him that he is not alone. The musician emphasized the importance of the existence of a free press.

“Julian, thank you for continuing to stand up for the people and our open hearts these last 10 years,” the musician emphasized.

Also in his speech, Waters addressed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reminding him of the existence of laws, in particular, the Magna Carta, as well as basic human rights.

“What about the law, Mr. Sunak? How about the Magna Carta? What about basic human rights, Mr. Sunak?” – asked the performer.

Earlier, on December 2, Julian Assange filed an appeal against the decision to extradite himself to the US authorities to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The authorities confirmed the receipt of the petition.

Roger Waters has repeatedly spoken out in support of Julian Assange. So, at a rally in August, the artist expressed concern that if a journalist was extradited to an American prison, he could be secretly killed by decision of Washington.

Julian Assange is in UK custody. Washington charged him with 18 counts, including violating the law on espionage and disclosing classified information. On the charges against him, he faces 175 years in prison.

Since 2012, Assange has been hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London after being accused of sexual harassment and rape in Sweden and extradited in the US. In 2019, the Ecuadorian diplomatic mission extradited Assange to the British authorities, the journalist was placed in prison for violating bail conditions.