with videoSinger Pink was stunned on Saturday when a fan threw a bag of ashes on stage while she was performing in London. “Is this your mother?” says the stunned singer.



27 Jun. 2023

Pink was surprised at the BST Hyde Park festival during a rendition of her hit song Just like a pill. Video of the performance shows the 43-year-old star hesitantly picking up a bag of ashes thrown onto the stage. She sees it as cremated human remains, according to a video. Surprised, Pink looks at the one who threw it on stage. “Is this your mother?” she asks. “I don’t know what to think about this.”

The pop star returns the bag to the stage. "I must say that was a first," she mutters in the video, after which she continues her song. Why the fan threw the ashes at Pink is unknown. The singer also received 'more normal' presents: fans also threw her teddy bears, flowers and works of art.

Pink recently performed at Pinkpop, where she and her daughter Willow, among others, performed Cover me in sunshine brought to light.

Pink is confused by what she finds on stage. © TikTok

