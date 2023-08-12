The TV program Big Brother proved it from the first episodes in 1999: man is a social being. NRC noted at the time that there was constant hugging and comforting, and there was someone cooking for the group all the time. We are now more than twenty years later and game elements have been added, so that it does not become too cozy.

After all, ideal images and conviviality are boring for the viewer. The program is now regarded as a television landslide. What Big Brother and related programs, has happened before in the work of artist PINK de Thierry. And also: it was already passé in the mid-1990s.

She built a two-dimensional house on the Grote Markt in Haarlem, where she played the ideal family life for two months

PINK de Thierry (pseudonym of Helena Schouder, 1943-2023) became known in the 1980s for her performances in which the world was allowed to watch her domestic life. How that went then can now be seen in the overview exhibition, PINK de Thierry – life in art, in the Frans Hals Museum (location Hal). You see how she lives with her husband and daughter while they sit in the garden, cook or visit a Belgian ambassador and his wife where they talk about nothing interesting.

The thin line between private and public is now constantly crossed on TV and social media, but there is often a lack of humor. PINK paired them (and therefore probably became less successful than Big Brother). Bringing together private and public, her work commented on the idea of ​​the ideal family and the growing role that commerce played in it. How predominant commercials are in shaping the ideal family – woman at home, man at work, baby in dining chair – she mocks superbly.

Image Rijksmuseum Bastiaan Ingen Housz

Dutch festival

The video of her performance during the Holland Festival in 1982, for example, is witty in the dullness of the ideal image she shows. Just before the festival started, PINK had sent out address changes announcing her move. Under the name Family De Koning, she went to live for thirty days in a reconstructed apartment in theater de Meervaart, the furniture was sponsored by the Bijenkorf (the price tags therefore remained attached). Festival visitors could see how she lived with her husband and child. Her husband Donald went to work every day and was home in time for dinner, she stayed in the apartment to take care of baby Sara. Visitors to the festival were allowed to visit between 4 and 5 pm and then participated in the performance for an hour.

Comparable and equally infectious is the two-dimensional house she built on the Grote Markt in Haarlem, where she spent two months in the summer of 1984 and then repeated the whole thing in Middelburg and Bergen. The hardboard house was built in such a way that you thought it was real, meanwhile PINK stayed with husband and child on the artificial grass in front of the house to play the ideal family life. During the day everyone could see them, at night they slept in a container behind the flat house.

In short, making fun of what is real and ideal every time is a common thread in her earlier work, in which she presented herself, her husband and child as actors. The ideal, like the house, was as flat as a dime.

The ideal is boring, that was clear from everything (in her ideal life nothing happens, just like during the conversations with the Belgian ambassador and his wife in Teatime where they talked about sugar cubes and cigars).

Image Rijksmuseum Bastiaan Ingen Housz

Paradise belongs to Lego

According to PINK, paradise was also boring. She built one from Lego to experience that. Her Lego paradise consisted of a large yellow door, flowers, apples, a rabbit and a tree. The family spent an hour every day at noon for two months in the deadly boring paradise to eat an apple, for example.

Paradise is in PINK de Thierry – life in art recreated and of other works there are videos and photos of the perfomances. All ideal versions of the family created by PINK L’Art du Bonheur – the art of happiness – was mentioned.

Of course it couldn’t stay that way – at a certain point she was done with public life, just like the viewer, by the way, who believes it after a while at the exhibition, based largely on photographs. From 1995 she switched to texts, collages and drawings. She developed her own language for the letters she wrote, which distances her from the public. The language was incomprehensible, the handwriting illegible.

The exhibition shows one extreme after the other: the humor is gone, the work becomes introverted and, unfortunately, is not always very interesting. Her self-portrait from 2006 shows a female figure that seems to fall down like a black swarm of text. It was the ‘lesson’ that was there from the start: every ‘ideal image’ ends in tragedy.

PINK de Thierry– living in art can be seen until 29 October 2023 in the Frans Hals Museum, Haarlem. More information: franshalsmuseum.nl

Repro Image Rijksmuseum Bastiaan Ingen Housz

Exhibition PINK de Thierry– living in art,

Frans Hals Museum (Haarlem) ●●●●●

