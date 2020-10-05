In Delhi, delhi ka mausam today, pink cold is slowly knocking. After the end of the monsoon season, the minimum temperature reached below 20 ° C (Weather Forecast Delhi). October has an average temperature of 32.8 ° C and a minimum of 19.1 ° C. The maximum temperature of the capital on Monday was 35.2 degrees Celsius (winter season) which is one degree above normal. The minimum temperature was 19.3, which is 3 degrees Celsius below normal. For the first time this season, the temperature has been recorded below 20 ° C.Lodi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 19, Aya Nagar 18.1, Jaffarpur 18.8 and Narela 19 degrees Celsius. That is, the weather is slowly changing in the morning and evening hours in the capital. However, the temperature is not expected to drop much this week. According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi receives very less rainfall in October as compared to September. Many times the national capital does not receive rain at all in October. The entire month is dry. The normal rainfall in Delhi in October is 13.7 mm. After the withdrawal of the monsoon in early October the winds change and the northwest dry winds start moving permanently.

Light cold will increase in the morning

According to Skymet, this is the reason why a wide drop in minimum temperature starts. However, now the winds from October 7 to 9 may change to East and South Eastern, as a low pressure area is coming over Madhya Pradesh from Odisha at the same time. This will again raise the minimum temperature somewhat. After this system is overtaken and weakened, the northwesterly dry winds will encamp permanently causing nighttime temperatures to drop. Due to this, you will feel mild winter in the night and morning season.