Blackboard – They also arrive in Lavagna the pink car parks for expectant mothers. The administration has arranged for the introduction of spaces reserved for the parking of vehicles serving pregnant women, equipped with a special badge called “pink permit”. Parking in these special stalls will be permitted with a two-hour time limit and the obligation to indicate the arrival time by displaying the parking disc on the front of the vehicle. «At the moment we have started with two parking spaces reserved for future mothers in the car park in Piazza Milano – explains the councilor for traffic, Chiara Oneto – We started from this strategic area to reach the city center but also the seaside promenade and the beaches, but our intentions are to plan other stalls to be dedicated to pink parking, even in hospital area and in Piazza Vittorio Veneto. We are coordinating with the local police command and with the company to proceed with tracing the pink stalls.”

With regard to the procedure for obtaining “pink permits”, the application can be submitted to the certified e-mail address of the Municipality of Lavagna ([email protected]) or by hand delivery by contacting the Public Relations office in Piazza della Libertà directly. To the form, completed and signed, you must also attach the certification of the gynecology specialist, a copy of the registration certificate of the vehicle used by the future mother and a valid identity document. Each applicant will be issued only one badge, which will remain valid until the end of the gestational period.