London – Pink bow in the English royal family. The announcement arrived on the Royal family’s Facebook page: Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pleased to announce the arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18 September 2021, at 11:42 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

The baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all of the hospital staff for their wonderful care.

Her Royal Highness and her son are both doing well and the couple can’t wait to introduce their daughter to older brother Christopher Woolf.