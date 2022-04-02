An infinite joy for the former suitor of Men and Women Marianna Acierno, who has recently become a mother for the first time:

An irrepressible joy for the former suitor of Men and Women, Marianna Acierno. In the past few hours, in fact, the announcement that all her fans were waiting for has arrived on her Instagram account, that of the birth of her first child. To give her this gift was Andrea, the man with whom she has been linked for some time now.

Credit: marianna_acierno – Instagram

He had announced it on social media last September and even then it was clear how much this news had given joy.

Marianna had loaded a tender video who collected many photos with his partner and, in the end, the image of the first appeared ultrasound. In the caption, then, he had written:

To you who changed my life, to you who taught me what it means to truly love, to you who made sense of everything, to you who make me fall in love a little more with you and ours every day. future, to you who from the first day have been Home and Family. To You, My Love, I dedicate the most beautiful gift that Life could give us. We dreamed it, we imagined it and we wanted it. Now it’s up to just Live it. ♥ ️ I love you Papy @aiscinad_r_e_a_d_a And you Princess, know that you will be the fruit of a gigantic, crazy but above all True Love. 🎀 We are waiting for you 🥰

Marianna Acierno’s baby is born

Credit: marianna_acierno – Instagram

Marianna Acierno had become famous in Italy for her participation in Men and Women. She at the time she was courting the tronista Paolo Crivellinwho in the end chose the other suitor Angela Caloisi, with whom he is still romantically linked today.

It took Marianna a while to recover from that sunburn, but in the end she got up and found love again. Andrewentrepreneur in the field of catering, has come to disrupt his life and it could not get better than this.

First the domestic partnershipthen buying a house together and today, finally, the joy of a son together. Indeed, of a daughter.

Credit: marianna_acierno – Instagram

To announce it, Acierno has chosen a very sweet photo showing the little hand of the new arrival, without going into further details, such as the name, which however can be read on the hospital bracelet. The girl is called “Geneva“.

Countless i fan messages who, having heard the news, wanted to congratulate the newly born family.