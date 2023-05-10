Zoe Cristofoli, lady Theo Hernandez scores a Euro-goal ahead of Milan-Inter

“First Lady of Milan”write the fans. Zoë Cristofolithe partner of Theo Hernandez (author of an amazing goal in the 2-0 Milan-Lazio) posts a series of bikini snaps. Side A and side B that make the Rossoneri fans dream, but not only them.

All the followers of the influencer (on Ig she has exceeded 1.2 million), model and DJ give an ideal standing ovation for her. Even the Nerazzurri fans of Zoe Cristofoli don’t shy away. “You are the queen, but come on Inter”reads in the comments.

How will the Champions League derbies (first leg semi-final) between Milan and Inter it is not known.

However, there is already a winner: Zoe Cristofoli scored a Euro goal on social media. Indeed a hat-trick of super photos.

