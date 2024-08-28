Kindergarten, in Salento goodbye to pink and blue aprons

At the comprehensive institute of Salice Salentino-Guagnano, Lecce, New children enrolled in nursery school will wear a green checked apron, replacing the traditional pink and blue aprons. The novelty is the result of a process that began in September 2023 with a proposal from the Commission for Equal Opportunities, Gender Policies and Civil Rights of the Municipality of Guagnano. The goal is to promote values ​​such as equality, acceptance of diversity and mutual respect from an early age. But the decision does not please everyone, as can be read on the website www.tgcom24.

The proposal has created some disagreements from the beginning and has not had unanimous approval. The school principal, Michele Serra, explained to parents that in this way their children will be educated from the age of three not to follow gender stereotypes associated with the colors pink and blue. In this way “a more inclusive and unconditioned education will be provided and the school – Serra specified – will contribute to educating citizens who are more aware and respectful of diversity“. The change will only affect students starting their school year this year, while second and third graders will be able to wear the two traditional colors. The reform will therefore come gradually.

The novelty of the school in Lecce has sparked a debate, as often happens when talking about school uniforms, seen by some as a means to promote equality and by others considered an obstacle to individual freedom. On the right, among the first to raise the issue was the honorable Saverio Congedo, deputy of Fratelli d’Italia, who believes it is important to teach the differences between the sexes: “Adopting a single apron to deny gender differences does not seem right or appropriate – comments to Corriere del Mezzogiorno -. I hope that this is not the first step towards introducing the non-existence of natural differences between men and women in the educational offerings of schools, considering that attempts in this direction within school projects are increasingly frequent”.

The Institute of Salice Salentino-Guagnano is not the first to move in this direction and in the past the issue has been at the center of controversy raised by right-wing parties. From the left comes an opposite interpretation, based on the need to focus attention on the issues of inclusion and gender equality. “But precisely on this choice, the right in Puglia and the national government have decided to mount a case, absurd and depressing”, they declare in a note Ilenia Malavasi, PD deputy of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, and Claudio Stefanazzi, PD deputy and vice-president of the Parliamentary Commission for Regional Affairs. “In a normal country – they add – the choice of the color of aprons in a nursery school should certainly not be news”. And referring to the MEP of the League, Roberto Vannacci, they conclude that ours is actually a country in which “a former general arrogates to himself the right to establish the difference between normality and abnormality, in which crocodile tears are shed for the victims of gender violence, without doing anything to propose educational and didactic paths that contrast those same violence”.