The clinical situation of Josefina Gurdián, known in Nicaragua as Doña Pinita, was complex: aggressive carcinomatosis and an ileostomy that undermined her health since November 2021, when she was on the brink of intubated death. Against reserved forecasts, she left the hospital and, despite her illness, she never stopped demanding the release of her daughter and her granddaughter, Ana Margarita Vijil and Tamara Dávila, both political prisoners of the Daniel Ortega regime and Rosario Murillo.

Despite her medical condition, Doña Pinita attended the few family visits she was allowed in the El Chipote prison. One time she passed out on her, another one of hers was forced to undress in order to enter. Every day she lost more physical faculties, but not the effort to see her daughter and her granddaughter free of her: she signed statements and made statements to human rights organizations. That tireless public denunciation brought him reprisals from the Ortega and Murillo government when in September 2021 they prohibited him from leaving Nicaragua and confiscated his passport, an arbitrariness that, according to his family, ended up influencing his death at the age of 79, which occurred this Sunday in Managua.

Her death shocked Nicaragua, where she was a well-known traditional gastronomy entrepreneur and businesswoman who edited recipe books and had a television program. Before the doctors discovered her carcinomatosis, Doña Pinita had already suffered from another cancer. She managed to win the battle against the disease with chemotherapy, but in 2021 she was again detected by some very rare nodules in the peritoneum. She had a specialized exam that does not exist in Nicaragua: a PET City Scan. She was able to have it done in Chicago, United States. There, the doctor told her to have the procedure done again three months later, since there was no certainty that the cancer had returned. On those same dates, in Managua, the daughter and granddaughter of Doña Pinita were captured by the police and prosecuted for the political crimes: “conspiracy to undermine national integrity” and “conspiracy”.

The captures of Ana Margarita and Tamara were a blow for Doña Pinita who, faithful to her beliefs of social justice, which she developed in her youth when she got involved in the Sandinista revolution, did not give up denouncing the arbitrary acts against her relatives. Tamara was one of the political prisoners who suffered the most harassment in El Chipote: she was brutally isolated and incommunicado throughout her confinement, from June 2021 to February 2023, when the Sandinista government exiled 222 political prisoners. “It is the worst thing that has happened to me, much worse than my illness,” Doña Pinita said when her daughter and her granddaughter had been in prison for six months.

When her daughter and granddaughter were imprisoned, Doña Pinita immediately returned from Chicago to Nicaragua. Three months later, in September 2021, she tried to go to Costa Rica, the only Central American country with the medical technology to perform the PET City Scan. However, she did not allow it and they confiscated her passport.

“In Nicaragua they do the tests that can be done and the cancer did not appear, because it is a special cancer. She needed that vital, specialized diagnosis. In November of that year, she escapes from dying. [estuvo a punto de morir]They intubate her, connect her to an artificial respirator, and subject her to a risky operation,” Josefina Vijil, daughter of Doña Pinita, told EL PAÍS. “My mom came out of that operation much weaker, with a new cancer that she could have detected earlier with the PET City Scan. Despite this, the medical team that treated her in Nicaragua was very professional, both in its scientific, technical, and human quality.”

Couldn’t see them free

Doña Pinita’s health no longer improved. Although she suffered many relapses, she kept up her efforts to demand the release of Ana Margarita and Tamara. Apart from going to El Chipote, she went to Immigration and Foreigners to ask for her passport, but they always denied it. She needed medical attention in Costa Rica, but the regime prevented her from doing so. On February 9, 2023, Doña Pinita had a stroke of joy, an incentive to continue beating the guarded forecasts: Tamara and Ana Margarita had been released, exiled in the United States. All that was left was to embrace them in freedom. It was the last thing she wanted: to say goodbye to her.

A photograph of Támara Dávila at her grandmother Josefina ‘Pinita’ Gurdián’s house in Managua. divergent

However, it could not be. Doña Pinita died without a passport and on August 27 her large family – most of them in exile – mourns her from afar. “My mom felt that every day she had less strength. She wanted to go and hug Ana Margarita and Tamara, but she couldn’t go because they wouldn’t give her her passport or they wouldn’t let her return to Nicaragua later. It is a terrible system for people, ”says her daughter Josefina Vijil. “His death of her is a deep pain because we could not say goodbye to her. But the girls are taking up her example: an incredible woman who had three great loves: my dad, her family, and Nicaragua.”

Married to Miguel Ernesto Vijil, former Minister of Housing in the 1980s, Doña Pinita formed a large clan with roots in the ideals of freedom, social justice and liberation theology at the hands of Father Fernando Cardenal. Those same principles that cost her daughter and her granddaughter jail, but that this woman maintained until her death. In her will left to her granddaughters, and to which EL PAÍS had access, Doña Pinita says: “The word that encompasses my legacy is: compassion. Compassion, not in the sense of pity, but in putting myself in the other person’s place. In being treated as I would like to be treated. To do everything possible to remedy or alleviate her pain, her sadness. Not to look the other way again as the priest and the Levite did with the wounded man on the road, but to be the Samaritan who is moved by pain and stops to heal him, to take him to a place where they take care of him and that is still not enough for him , leave money for the expenses that the wounded may incur while the Samaritan passes by on his way back. That is my inheritance. What I would always like to be, compassionate, although I have not always been faithful to that principle. Be compassionate,” she wrote. Her burial took place in her native León, a city in western Nicaragua, a country that six of her relatives have not been allowed to enter in the last month to say goodbye to her.

