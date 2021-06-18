Pininfarina together with Helbiz and MT for a new range of electric vehicles

Pininfarina, a design and architecture company will join the company of Helbiz electric vehicles is MT Distribution for the creation of a new range of vehicles from electric micro-mobility. Primarily they will focus on electric scooters, which will be engineered by MT. Thanks to this collaboration, sharing and direct sales will be integrated: anyone, both a sharing customer and a buyer, will be able to access a electric mobility service designed by Pininfarina, technically edited by MT Distribution and distributed on the huge Helbiz platform. The project has global dimensions but the main focus is Italy, Europe and the United States.