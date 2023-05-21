Great success for Pininfarina to the Green Good Design Sustainability Award 2023. The projects Namx Huv, Akom And B1 Digital Business Card were named winners in the Green Transportation and Green Products categories, confirming Pininfarina’s commitment to sustainability.

The prize

The Green Good Design Sustainability Award is a prestigious award that aims to promote and reward sustainable innovation in design, recognizing individuals, companies, organisations, governments and institutions working towards a more sustainable future. Organized by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in collaboration with the European Center for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, this international award highlights the importance of progress towards an environmentally sustainable world.

The reasons of the jury

The jury praised Pininfarina’s ability to create innovative and sustainable solutions, thanks to its continuous research and multidisciplinary skills. The winning projects demonstrated Pininfarina’s attention to two fundamental concepts: reducing the impact on the environment and developing a sustainable business model.

Pininfarina’s hydrogen SUV

Namx Huv is a revolutionary hydrogen-powered SUV, partially powered by removable capsules, which represents a milestone in zero-carbon mobility. This state-of-the-art vehicle is the world’s first vehicle partially powered by a patented removable tank system, paving the way for the large-scale use of hydrogen as a clean energy source. Namx Huv was designed by Pininfarina in collaboration with the DE LUSSAC design studio, demonstrating the team’s ability to combine aesthetics and sustainability.