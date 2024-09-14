The Frecce Tricolori, symbol of excellence of the Italian Air Force, are preparing to fly into a new era with the M-346 aircraft,

made by the company Leonardo and specially adapted to the needs of the National Acrobatic Patrol. Making this aircraft, protagonist of the spectacular aerobatic displays, even more iconic is the new livery designed by Pininfarina, famous ambassador of Italian design. The collaboration between Pininfarina, Leonardo and the Italian Air Force unites three symbols of “Made in Italy”, carrying the Italian Tricolour in the skies around the world.



The new livery was officially presented yesterday, during a ceremony at Istrana military airportseat of the 51st Fighter Wing “Ferruccio Serafini””, which celebrated the return of the Frecce Tricolori from their “North America Tour 2024”. The ceremony was attended by important institutional figures such as the Vice President of the Senate Gian Marco Centinaio, the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Air Force General Luca Goretti.

The livery “Design by Pininfarina” enhances the fluidity and beauty of flight, with a three-dimensional design conceived to guarantee a recognisable graphic element during acrobatics. This combination of elegance and power is the distinctive mark of both Pininfarina and the Frecce Tricolori, representing at the same time the founding values of the Air Force: industriousness, ingenuity and teamwork.

“The new livery of the Frecce Tricolori – declares Silvio AngoriVice President and Chief Executive Officer of Pininfarina – is a tribute to our national pride and the celebration of the Tricolour, a symbol that represents us in the world.” The livery, which will accompany the breathtaking displays of the Frecce Tricolori for decades, is the result of a long collaboration between Pininfarina and the Air Force.

To document the creative process, Pininfarina has created a video showing the design development phases, from creative research to virtual reality representation. 3D immersive. The video, previewed during the Istrana event, is available on the main Air Force communication channels.