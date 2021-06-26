A collaboration between international players is born: Helbiz, leader in micro-mobility, Pininfarina, the internationally renowned design house, emblem of Italian style in the world that has its roots in the history of Italy with a natural propensity for innovation and the future of mobility; MT Distribution, a company of the Italian Motor Valley leader in the design and development of micro-mobility solutions, a solid reality recognized worldwide in the panorama of urban electric mobility, thanks to the complete offer of electric scooters, e-bikes, e- scooters, accessories and spare parts.

With this development of the electric vehicles announced today, at this crucial moment for the country, the expansion of Helbiz’s business portfolio continues, which continues to invest in Italy in particular, to seek out talents and generate new jobs. The products resulting from the collaboration between the three companies will be progressively revealed to the public over the course of the year, following the strong growth trend of the market in favor of urban micro-mobility.

