The hydrogen crossover from Pininfarina is not the car you expect from the Italians.

Most people know Pininfarina from the many Ferraris and rightly so, because the design house designed the most iconic Ferrari bodies.

Nowadays Ferrari designs its own cars and given the sales figures they think that’s totally fine. But Pininfarina is of course just one design house and coachbuilderso they can do a lot more there.

800 km range in a few minutes

A very exciting project is the NamX HUV. That’s a bit cryptic name for Pininfarina’s latest hydrogen crossover. The big USP of the car is how quickly you can load.

The car is equipped with six capsules that you can easily change and then you suddenly have 800 km of range. No electric car can compete with that. It is different from the BMW iX5 and Toyota Mirai, which you can refill at a hydrogen filling station.

The performance is also different from the Toyota. Because where the Mirai is not really fast, the NamX HUV is. From 0-100 km/h is done in 6.5 seconds and the top speed is limited to 200 km/h.

If you don’t find this fast enough, there’s also a Namx HUV GTH. It has no less than 550 hp and can hit 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, plus a top speed of 250 km/h.

Debut hydrogen crossover Pininfarina

The study model made its debut at the Paris Salon. The production model is now underway and will be making waves at Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car will not be available immediately, because NamX itself expects a market introduction around Q4 of 2025.

That will take a while, but they still have some work to do. Not only to develop the car, but some infrastructure must also be built. In terms of prices, you have to count on just under 70 grand for the entry-level model and a ton for the top model.

