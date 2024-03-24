The Pininfarina Group toasts to 2024 with total revenues growing by 24.3%, mainly due to the capital gains deriving from the sale of a prototype and the San Giorgio Canavese factory. The 2023 budget approved by the Board of Directors was closed with a value of 90.4 million.

The parent company's revenues recorded an increase of 31.7% compared to 2022; as regards Pininfarina of America, the increase in revenues was instead 22.7%. The forecasts for 2024 formulated by the Board of Directors are for an increase in total revenues compared to the 2023 final balance. The shareholders' meeting was convened on May 13th in Cambiano.