The automotive world is very dear to Pininfarina. Not only from a product point of view, under which the Italian company manages to express all its prestige as a design icon, but also from the economic point of view, given that this sector today represents 65% of turnover of the whole group. However, Pininfarina’s future will not depend solely on cars: the company wants to increase that 35% of turnover represented by other sectors, including furniture, design objects, appliances, architecture, urban planning and participation in infrastructural networks related to mobility.

The declared goal by Silvio Angori, CEO of Pininfarina, is to achieve a perfect balance, 50 and 50, between automotive and other sectors. “We are expecting a good year, even if we are paying for the war and the slowdown in China, which for us is worth 15% of turnover. On the contrary, the US market is proceeding fast. Our greatest difficulty is finding competent personnel in our sectors – he told the microphones of La Stampa – After the restructuring of the company it is now time to accelerate on transformation and repositioning. We want to grow and to do so we are ready for acquisitions in Italy and abroad “. As pointed out by the same newspaper, the company is currently working to complete the construction of two new ultra-modern cities by millions of inhabitants in Saudi Arabia, to be precise one in Riyadh and the other not far from the capital.

“The goal is go beyond cars. New cities are being planned around the world and we want to be part of the game – added Angori – We have worked in transport, therefore cars, trains, subways. We are able to operate in the planning of cities from an urban point of view. Mobility today goes beyond the concept of moving from point A to point B. We design the interaction between user and object. We make people interact with the refrigerator or washing machine, starting from the fact that already today over 10% of our turnover is on industrial design. For example, we use our wind tunnel, which is fifty years old, but has been constantly updated, not only for cars but also for skyscrapers, boating, aerospace, just to name a few. And then we work on new factory models, such as the Gigafactory with Italvolt in Scarmagno ”.

Go beyond cars it doesn’t mean neglecting carsa point that the CEO of Pininfarina also wanted to clarify without delay: “We are working with car manufacturers with solid industrial foundations. In this field we do not see the need to make specific agreements and to tie ourselves to a single manufacturer. Our partners are also our customers. With some it has been an open conversation for decades. There is, in fact, a continuity in the common feeling. Our Theorem is an example of the future, a totally digital and virtual car, conceived with augmented reality. A demonstration of how we can combine aesthetics with the functional part “.