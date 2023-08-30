Three guesses which country the client comes from…

Let’s start this article with a compliment: the Chinese have made great strides in design. A few years ago they could only produce weak imitations of European cars, but now they can design their own cars very well. Although they sometimes also hire an Italian design house.

Yet the Chinese have not completely forgotten about copying, because today we are presented with a car that looks suspiciously like a Defender. They have taken the trouble to design a different front, but otherwise very little imagination has been used.

The name also shows similarities with that of another brand, because this car is called the Polestones 01. They did not design this car in-house, but outsourced the design to Pininfarina. We had expected a little more from that… It is, by the way, the Chinese branch of Pininfarina. It may have a slightly different vision than the Italian branch.

The Polesta… er… Polestones 01 is also comparable in size to a Defender. With a length of 5,050 mm, this Chinese is about 3 centimeters longer than a Defender 110. That offers enough space for three rows of seats and seven seats. You can also choose a six-seat configuration, which gives you two luxury captain seats in the second row.

The Polestones 01 is a hybrid, but one with a battery that is larger than that of some EVs. The battery has a capacity of 56 kWh, which makes a WLTP range of 235 km possible. The Polestones has an electric motor on both the front and rear axles, in addition to (we almost forgot) a 1.5 petrol engine.

Will we also see the Polestones brand in Europe? Not a word is said about that yet, but you never know… The Chinese know how to find Europe these days.

