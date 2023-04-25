Padel and Pininfarina, the “design fields” project comes to life

Crazy about the padelit is no longer a simple one sport but it has almost become one mania which attracts investors and moves oodles of money. And there are those who have the nose the deal. Iconic Padel Court – reads in La Stampa – is the field designed, installable anywhere in the world, it is conceived to be self-supporting or fixed to the ground. An idea born from a discussion between the CEO of Iconic Leonardo Giangreco Biancheri, the partner Piero Iazeolla (in turn CEO of Wsb Sport) and the global sales director Miguel Bonilla. “Piero told me that in thirty years he hadn’t never witnessed to a phenomenon Of exponential growth like this one”, says Barbieri. “Reflecting on the fact that the fields are very basic, we asked ourselves why not create one of design that it was also smart, to make the player experience unique. At that point Miguel came full circle, proposing to turn to Pininfarinathe only one capable of finalize a project of this type”.

“With Iconic we found ourselves online on founding values ​​of Pininfarinacould only be born one collaboration effective”, explains Giovanni de Niederhausern, senior vice president of architecture of the group to La Stampa. “The idea was to associate the concept of design to that of the performanceboth in terms of sporting competitiveness and from a point of view energetic And social“. In Italy in 2013 there were hardly any 20 of fieldswhich became 50 in 2015, 500 in 2017, 4,669 in 2021, 7,128 in 2022. Over the past three years, practitioners have increased from a thousand to a million. Rome, Milan And Turin the Italian provinces most involved since phenomenon.

